Lowe’s announces plans to hire more than 53,000 workers

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WANE) Lowe’s announced this week it plans to hire more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers across the U.S., including nearly 1,800 in Indiana.

Four Fort Wayne area stores plan to host hiring events on March 8 from 4-8 p.m., March 9 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and March 10 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

The stores in Fort Wayne are located at 4430 Illinois Road, 6931 Lima Road and 1929 North Coliseum Boulevard. The fourth store is located at 2105 North Main Street in Bluffton.

In-store seasonal positions, which typically support stores between March and September, include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, assemblers of outdoor products and loaders.

In addition to what Lowe’s describes as competitive pay, seasonal workers also get a 10 percent employee discount and flexible hours, including the ability to see their schedule 17 days in advance and the ability to swap shifts with others as needed.

To learn about available positions, job seekers can visit https://jobs.lowes.com/ or their local Lowe’s store.