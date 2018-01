HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Six Mad Ants scored in double figures – including DeQuan Jones with a team-high 22 points – as Fort Wayne earned a road win against the Windy City Bulls 115-106 on Wednesday night.

Trey McKinney Jones added 18 points while recently acquired Jamil Wilson chipped in with 17.

Stephan Hicks added a double-double to his resume with 15 points and 10 boards.

The Ants will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Memphis to face the Hustle.