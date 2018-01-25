Indiana House calls for study of medical marijuana

Related Coverage Indiana governor talks CBD oil, medical marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has passed a resolution calling for a study of the benefits of medical marijuana.

The resolution was approved Thursday without opposition and comes as 29 other states have passed laws allowing medical marijuana in some form.

Republican majority leader Matt Lehman of Berne says it’s time for a legislative study committee to conduct its own research.

The measure is backed by Rep. Jim Lucas, a Libertarian-leaning Republican from Seymour is an outspoken advocate for legalizing medical marijuana.

During a floor debate Lucas held up a bottle of whiskey, a bottle of aspirin and a pack of cigarettes. He said all were common items derived from plants or trees, but none are as contentious as marijuana.

No action on legalizing medical marijuana is expected before next year.

