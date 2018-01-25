Health dept.: 7 dead from flu in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) At least seven people have died from the flu this season in Allen County, the county health department announced Thursday.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health said Allen County has had seven confirmed deaths related to influenza this flu season. The state health department considers flu season to stretch from October to May.

Influenza has been especially dangerous this season, officials have said. In late December, the health department said Indiana had moved from sporadic influenza activity to widespread activity and health officials across the state were battling an increase in influenza-like illnesses.

By early January, increased flu activity prompted Allen County public health officials to recommend temporary visitation restrictions for area hospitals and nursing home facilities.

At that time – as of Dec. 29, 2017, there had been nine influenza-associated deaths reported by the Indiana State Department of Health in Indiana.

On Wednesday, the state health department said 79 flu-related deaths had occurred in Indiana.

As health officials work to curb the illnesses, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health urged residents to get a flu shot: “It’s not too late,” the department said. Residents can use an immunization scheduler to find the nearest pharmacy to get a flu shot.