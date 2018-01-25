GOTW Preview: Northrop at Homestead Girls Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC comes down to this.

It’s 18-2 vs. 18-2. The winner earns the conference title as Homestead and Northrop meet on Friday night in the Highlight Zone ‘Game of the Week.’

The Spartans are 8-0 in SAC play while the Bruins are 7-1. A win for Homestead means another perfect conference record and the title. A victory for Northrop would put both teams at 8-1 in the conference but the Bruins would obviously own the head-to-head advantage.

The legacies of these two programs couldn’t be more different though, it’s apples and oranges. The Spartans go for their fifth straight conference title. (They won two as a member of the Northeast Hoosier Conference and two most recently in the Summit Athletic Conference.) The Bruins have never won a conference championship and just three years ago – when the current seniors were freshman – Northrop finished 1-19 on the year.

Northrop’s only two losses this season are both to South Side. Homestead lost to Carmel and then were upset by Bishop Luers in the SAC Holiday Tournament.

