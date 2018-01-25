Addison Agen to sing free show during ACD Festival

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Addison Agen, the Fort Wayne teen who starred on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” will perform a free show during the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Labor Day weekend.

Addison and her band will perform Saturday, Sept. 1 on the festival’s main stage in downtown Auburn.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival marks its 62nd year in 2018. The festival gathers car enthusiasts from around the world each Labor Day weekend.

“Addison alongside our Auburns, Cords, and Duesenbergs bring a distinct sense of classical beauty and reverence to this region, and we are proud to be a part of that and join the two together,” said Amber Jackson, executive director of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. “This kind of limitless beauty has no age, has no boundaries; it exceeds the present, holds roots in our past, and has plenty of promise for the future. This is how we feel about our cars. This how we feel about Addison!

“Auburn loves Addison and we are pleased to present this local talent to our community at the 2018 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.”

Addison rose to national fame on “The Voice,” finishing as runner-up. The Concordia Lutheran High School student is currently working on her own album. She performed two sold-out shows at Fort Wayne’s historic Embassy Theatre this month, and will perform on the bill for the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular, set to be held Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Memorial Coliseum.