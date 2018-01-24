Two arrested in Marion drug bust

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested on drug-related charges early Wednesday morning in Marion. Police there said the Joint Effort Against Narcotics Team (JEAN Team) and the State Police Drug Unit carried out the investigation in the 1300 block of Spencer Avenue.

A search warrant was executed around 1:15. Inside the home police said they found drugs, and arrested two people. James Montez Johnson, 36, was arrested on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine. Maxie Burton, 30, was arrested for dealing a narcotic drug and methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent.

Johnson is being held on $500,000 bail and Burton is being held on a $50,000 bond. Police expect more charges against the two.