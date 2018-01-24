Trooper injured after car slams into back of squad car on icy road

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper suffered only minor injuries following a crash on the US 20 Bypass in Elkhart County Wednesday morning.

According to the preliminary investigation, Master Trooper Geoffrey Gruber was in his squad car parked behind an SUV that had crashed in the westbound lanes of the US 20 Bypass just west of US 33 at around 8 a.m.

Gruber’s red and blue emergency lights were activated when a black 1998 Honda driven by Inna Fox, 19, of Goshen crashed into the back of Gruber’s fully-marked Dodge Charger.

Fox had been driving in the left lane when she apparently lost control on the icy road before crashing into the back of Gruber’s Charger. Fox’s Honda then spun and crashed into the SUV from the earlier crash, eventually coming to a final rest in the right lane.

Gruber was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Fox was uninjured in the crash. The driver of the SUV was waiting in another vehicle in front of this crash and was not involved.

Westbound lanes of the US 20 Bypass were shut down for the crash investigation and treatment of the icy road surface.