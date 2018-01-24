Traffic Alert: Icy roads creating dangerous driving conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sub-freezing temperatures have created dangerous conditions on many roads and highways in northeast Indiana and across the state. U.S. 27 between Decatur in Adams County and Paulding Road in Allen County is especially icy with multiple slide-offs and crashes being reported.

Slick conditions are also being reported on I-69, I-469 and other major thoroughfares as well as side streets.

Temperatures are expected to go above freezing later today. Motorists are urged to use caution while driving. Slow down and allow plenty of room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.