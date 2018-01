Related Coverage Icy roads lead to slide-offs, crashes

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reporting that all southbound lanes of I-69 at mile marker 329 at the State Road 8 exit in DeKalb County are closed.

A tweet from INDOT Northeast did not indicate a reason, however it did make mention that plows are out and it takes them two to three hours to complete a route.

Motorists are asked to slow down.

Icy conditions have caused crashes and slide offs all across Indiana.

I-69 SB has ALL LANES closed at mile 329/SR 8 exit in #DeKalbCounty. Expect delays or avoid the area! Remember that plow routes take 2-3 hours to complete from beginning to end — it may be a while, so please do your part and slow down. pic.twitter.com/BrCuMWq0UK — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) January 24, 2018