ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) Police across the state are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman believed to be in extreme danger.

56-year-old Lynette Jackson is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 110 pounds, brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen in Anderson Saturday, January 20, wearing blue plaid pea coat with hood.

Indiana State Police say she may need medical assistance. If anyone knows where Jackson might be, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.