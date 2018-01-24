Police searching for wanted sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Steuben County have asked for the public’s help to find a wanted non-compliant registered sex offender.

Ted J. Benhower, 58, was charged this week with two felony counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. A warrant for his arrest was filed Tuesday in Stebeun Superior Court.

The charges came after the sheriff’s office reportedly learned Benhower was not living at his registered address, police said.

Benhower is described as a white male standing 5’8” tall with hazel colored eyes and brown hair. He weighs approximately 150 pounds and was last known to have facial hair.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Benhower is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office or Steuben County Crime Stoppers.