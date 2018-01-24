Man accused of biting of part of trooper’s ear indicted

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A pedestrian accused of biting off part of an Ohio trooper’s ear has been indicted on charges including felonious assault and kidnapping.

Court documents show that the Lorain County grand jury in Elyria also indicted Cornelius Carey recently on charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

The State Highway Patrol said a trooper responding to a report of a man walking in the roadway approached Carey on Jan. 11 along a road near LaGrange, roughly 30 miles southwest of Cleveland. The patrol says the 44-year-old Elyria man became confrontational, hit the male trooper and then bit him during the struggle before the officer was able to subdue and handcuff Carey.

The trooper was treated at a hospital.

A message seeking comment was left for Carey’s attorney.