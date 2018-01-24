Gary’s monster game leads Tech women to win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 8-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team topped Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) foe, Aquinas College, 64-52, in their “Suits and Sneakers” contest Wednesday evening at the Schaefer Center. The Warriors victory would extend their current winning streak to 13 games.

Keanna Gary led all scorers with a double-double good for 27 points and 21 rebounds, her 16 th – of the season and the most in NAIA Division II. Haley Cook added 20 points of her own, while Rachel Bell chipped in six points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Saints jumped out to hold a three point lead midway through the opening quarter, but it would be the Warriors who would answer and grow a lead of their own, gaining the 12-9 advantage with just under a minute remaining. A late layup from Bell would close out the quarter with a 17-11 Orange and Black lead.

DeAnn Kauffman would go in for the layup to put Tech ahead 21-14 at the 8:19 mark of the second quarter, but this time it would be Aquinas who would go on a run to chip away at the Warriors advantage. A jumper from Carley Andrews would grant the Saints a two-point deficit, as Tech held the 23-21 lead with 4:31 before the half. A steal from Cook would transition to a fast break layup though, pushing the Warriors back ahead by seven points at 28-27. After a solid two minutes of strong defensive play, the Orange and Black would head to the locker room at the half holding a 28-27 lead.

Heading into the second half, the Warriors continued to hold their lead, building it up to seven after a pair of free throws from Gary at the 4:27 mark. The Warrior offense would begin to find its stride late, with Cook knocking down a three-point shot to grant them a 12-point advantage. A layup from Bell with just over 30 seconds remaining put Tech ahead 49-35 heading into the final quarter of regulation.

The Warriors remained in control of the game for the final 19 minutes of action, grabbing their largest lead of the night, 51-35, early in the fourth quarter. Aquinas attempted to put together a comeback and chip away at Tech’s lead, coming within six at 57-51 with 2:27 to go, but it was the Orange and Black who held on to grab their 13 th consecutive win in a 64-52 victory.

Tech (22-2, 13-1 WHAC) will return to action on Saturday as they travel to Sylvania, Ohio to take on Lourdes with tip-off set for 1 p.m. from the Russell J. Ebeid Recreation Center.