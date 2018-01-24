Fire damages Wolflake tavern

WOLFLAKE, Ind. (WANE) A tavern in central Wolflake was damaged by fire Wednesday.

Fire crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to the Wolf Lake Pub & Grub on a report of a fire there. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to contain the fire to the back of the building, officials at the scene told NewsChannel 15.

Five fire departments were involved in the call, two which combined to battle the blaze and three more which were placed on standby.

No one was hurt in the fire.

It’s not clear what caused the fire. The fire remains under investigation.

The owners of a neighboring building told NewsChannel 15 that the tavern had caught fire previously. Firefighters could not confirm that.

The owners of the neighboring business provided pizza, donuts and coffee firefighters working the blaze.