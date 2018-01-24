Columbia City K9 receives protective vest

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A Columbia City police K9 has been outfitted with a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a donation from a nonprofit organization.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated $950 for a vest for Columbia City Police K9 Cas. The police department announced the donation on its Facebook page.

“The Columbia City Police Department would like to thank Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc. for their dedication in providing Law Enforcement K9’s with the protection they deserve and need,” the department wrote in the post. “K9 Cas is an important member of our police family and we are grateful she now has protective body armor to keep her safe.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a charity based in East Taunton, Massachusetts, has provided more than 2,700 protective vests to police K9s in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of more than $2.3 million. The organization has donated several vests to Fort Wayne Police K9s in the past.

The vests weigh 4-5 pounds. They are designed to protect the dog’s neck and torso from bullets or stabbings.

The vest awarded to K9 Cas was sponsored by Jodi Sandven of Febrita Enterprises, LLC of Oakland, CA and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of S.J. Sandven, M.D.”.

K9 Cas is handled by Columbia City Police Officer Gary Archbold.