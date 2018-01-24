Bettcher heading to Giants as defensive coordinator

NEW YORK (WANE) – Former Saint Francis player and assistant coach James Bettcher will be the new defensive coordinator of the New York Giants according to the NFL Network.

Bettcher has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals. He interviewed for Arizona’s head coaching job after Bruce Arians retired, but former Carolina DC Steve Wilks was named Arizona’s new head coach and did not keep Bettcher.

Bettcher also was a top candidate to become the Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator but opted to work in New York under new Giants head coach Pat Shurmur.

Bettcher isn’t the only person with northeast Indiana ties with a connection to the Giants. West Noble grad Aaron Wellman has served as the Giants strength and conditioning coach the last two season.