1/25 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North bested NE8 rival Columbia City 49-16 at Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action.

The Vikings built a 12-0 lead after the first quarter and led 31-0 at halftime.

Mitch Geller led the Vikings with 14 points while Sawyer Stoltz added 11. Columbia City was paced by Mitchell Wilson with 10 points.

Huntington North improves to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in NE8 play.

Columbia City falls to 7-10 overall and 1-3 in NE8 play.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: HUNTINGTON NORTH 49 COLUMBIA CITY 16 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: SOUTH ADAMS 66 CHURUBUSCO 23 (F)

GIRLS: SOUTHERN WELLS 49 SOUTHWOOD 46 (F)

GIRLS: PERU AT WABASH POSTPONED (JAN. 29)