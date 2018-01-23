Watch out for INDOT workers filling potholes

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) With temperatures fluctuating between above freezing to below freezing, conditions are ideal for the formation of potholes on roads. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) wants to remind motorists to look out for crews filling the road hazards on interstates, U.S. routes and state highways.

INDOT has given crews throughout the state permission to close travel lanes where necessary during daytime hours, including during peak travel times for priority repairs.

Where possible, crews will limit their daytime work hours and try to avoid working in travel lanes during peak times. However, motorists might encounter maintenance crews making priority repairs any time, day or night.

To report a pothole on a numbered state route, interstate or U.S. highway, contact your regional INDOT district or follow the “Report a Concern” link at potholes.indot.in.gov or on the INDOT mobile app.

For potholes on city streets or county roads, please contact the proper city or county maintenance department.