Tree falls on woman’s car while she’s driving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE )- A woman was not injured Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on her car while she was driving.

Asly Dafforn said she was driving along West State Boulevard heading toward Hillegas Road around 2 p.m. when she saw something out of the corner of her eye.

She said she then felt something hit her car and the airbag on the passenger side deployed.



A large tree had fallen across the road, hitting her car and causing heavy damage to the car’s back end.

Dafforn told Newschannel 15 that she was not hurt, but she is upset because she just bought the car last week.

She feels the city should be more diligent in protecting drivers by checking for dead trees along roads.

“Somebody should be going through and making sure there’s not a bunch of big dead trees that could potentially fall on a vehicle,” said Daffron. “They should keep track of stuff like that a little better.”

Dafforn says she plans to file a claim against the city.