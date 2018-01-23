TOTW: Homestead Boys Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead wasn’t supposed to be good the year after Biggie graduate. Instead they went to regionals.

Last season was supposed to be a down year. Again, the Spartans won their sectional. Do you sense a pattern?

It’s happening again this year. Homestead took command of the SAC with a convincing win over North Side and we’re proud to honor the Spartans as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. They are now the lone undefeated team in the conference and control their destiny the rest of the way.

On Friday night against the Legends, the Spartans jumped out to a 23-4 first quarter lead. The talented North Side squad made a run in the second half but Homestead was up for the challenge. They handled the pressure and won the game, 71-62. Grant Raber led the way for the Spartans with 23 points. Onye Ezeakudo and Sam Buck both added 14 points apiece.

The Spartans face Northrop on Friday night at home.