Teen accused of killing girlfriend’s parents ordered jailed

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia teenager charged with killing the parents of a girl he had been dating is being held at the county’s juvenile jail after being released from the hospital.

Friends and family say the parents, 48-year-old Scott Fricker and 43-year-old Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, intervened in their daughter’s relationship with the 17-year-old boy after learning he espoused neo-Nazi philosophies.

Police say the teen, whose name has not been released, entered the Frickers’ home last month and shot the parents and then himself.

The suspect, from Lorton, had been under police guard while in the hospital recovering from his injury.

On Monday, Fairfax County Police said the teen appeared via teleconference for a detention hearing, and a judge ordered him held at the juvenile facility while he awaits trial.