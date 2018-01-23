Police: Employee stole $376K from Noble County plumbing business

LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) Police in Noble County arrested a woman after they said she stole more than $375,000 from her employer over a five-year period.

Lorene Streb, 49, was arrested Monday a theft charge. Streb is accused of stealing $376,574.78 from her employer, T&T Plumbing of LaOtto, over five years, according to a release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.

Police were called in to investigate after an “accounting discrepancy” had been discovered while Streb was on a leave of absence, the department said. Streb had reportedly used inactive vendors accounts to mask the transactions over time, according to police.

No other information was released.