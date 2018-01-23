Police: 2 burglars steal weapons from Indiana gun store

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Police say two burglars stole an undisclosed number of weapons from a gun store in central Indiana after crashing an SUV into the building.

The Herald Bulletin reports the SUV created a hole Sunday night at Crack Shot Guns that was large enough for the burglars to walk through.

Anderson police spokesman Maj. Joel Sandefur says the suspects, described as males, grabbed handguns and rifles before escaping in another vehicle. Surveillance video inside the store captured images of the break-in and police are seeking help identifying the men.

Crack Shot Guns was closed Monday as the hole was being fixed and repairs were made inside. It’s expected to reopen on Wednesday. Store owner Joe Key says he’s cooperating fully with police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

