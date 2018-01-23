Outdoor Sports, Lake & Cabin Show returns to Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Outdoor Sports, Lake & Cabin Show returns to the Memorial Coliseum this weekend for its annual visit.

The show runs Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show features an array of displays, demonstrations and interactive attractions for outdoor enthusiasts.

Highlights of the 2018 Outdoor Sports, Lake & Cabin Show include:

The Stihl Timberworks Lumberjacks Show, featuring members of the US Military competing in a variety of daredevil competitions

Archery and rifle ranges where skills can be tested

Hunting and fishing demos where guests will learn from big-name pros including Lance Valentine, Dan Armitage, Andy Buss and Jason Barbknecht

ATVs, boats and watercraft, Yurts & Cabins, and the RV Experience

Live chainsaw carving

Dutch oven cooking

Timber frame and log cabin homes

The 2018 Outdoor Sports, Lake & Cabin Show will also feature “shows within the show.”

The new Kids Outdoor Escape for guests under 16 years old will include giant inflatables, obstacle courses, bungee jumps, ziplines, a rock wall, human billiards, mechanical shark rides, a Redneck Shooting Gallery, carnival games and more.

The Cabin Fever Reliever will be held Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight. The 21 and event will feature an indoor backyard barbeque, beverages from Mad Anthony Brewing Company and live entertainment, along with games, the mechanical shark rides and the Redneck Shooting Gallery.

Tickets are $10 for adults, available at TicketMaster.com or during show hours at the Coliseum box office. Children 12 and under are free, and all active military families with a valid military ID, people with a Shrine Circus ticket stub, or those with a Savor Fort Wayne restaurant receipt are half off.

For more information about the Outdoor Sports, Lake & Cabin Show, including seminar schedules, visit outdoorsportslakecabinshow.com.