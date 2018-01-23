Oladipo named to Eastern Conference All-Star team

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Basketball Association announced Tuesday that Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was named as a reserve for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game to be held Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

In his fifth season in the NBA, Oladipo is a first-time NBA All-Star. Eastern Conference coaches voted for the seven reserves from the Eastern Conference.

Under a new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between conferences, two captains will choose the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves. The captains for the 2018 game are LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, the starter from each conference who received the most fan votes in his conference. Teams will be announced on January 25.

Oladipo previously participated in NBA All-Star Weekend in 2014 as part of the Rising Stars Challenge, and in 2015 as part of the Rising Stars Challenge and the Slam Dunk Contest.

“While this is a great individual honor, I share it with my ‘team’: my teammates, coaches, the entire Pacers organization, our great fans, my family and my friends,” said Oladipo. “I feel extremely blessed and humbled to be with the Pacers and I’m thankful to them for believing in me. I will represent everyone with great pride.”

Oladipo is the 13th Pacers player to be named to the All-Star team (Don Buse, Billy Knight, Reggie Miller, Detlef Schrempf, Rik Smits, Dale Davis, Jermaine O’Neal, Brad Miller, Ron Artest, Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert and Paul George are the others).