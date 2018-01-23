Large employer in northern Indiana county plans more layoffs

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A large employer in a northern Indiana county is planning another round of job cuts.

Schneider Electric notified the state last week of the most recent layoffs, which are set to take place starting March 16. The company cut about 70 jobs last year at a factory in the Miami County community of Peru as it sent some production to out-of-state factories.

The latest planned cuts at the Square D facility in Peru are expected to total about 60.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that before last year’s layoffs started, the company reported it employed 465 workers. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Monday it will deploy its Rapid Response team to assist workers affected by the layoffs find other jobs.

