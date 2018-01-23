Komets extend winning streak to five games with victory in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Komets built a 3-0 lead and never looked back, topping the Indy Fuel 5-3 on Tuesday night to extend Fort Wayne’s winning streak to five games.

Bobby Shea’s sixth goal of the season gave the Komets a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Justin MacDonald scored his first goal in a Komets sweater just 2:05 into the second frame. Mason Baptista would score his 11th of the year just over two minute later to stake the K’s to a 3-0 lead.

With the score 3-1 to start the third Dennis Kravchenko’s 10th goal of the season upped the Komets lead to 4-1. After a pair of Fuel goals Artur Tyanulin’s 12th goal of the year set the final.

Garrett Bartus earned the win in goal for the K’s by stopping 30-of-33 shots.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they travel to Kalamazoo.