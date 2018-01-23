Fort Wayne outsourcer expanding, hiring 500

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -– Intelenet Global Services, a business outsourcing and solutions company, is in the process of hiring 500 more workers at its Fort Wayne call center, bringing the company’s local workforce to at least 750.

Annual wages for entry-level customer service associates average about $23,500 a year, company officials said, and annual average wages for managers are about $30,000.

The large worker recruitment effort coincides with increased customer demand and a doubling of Intelenet’s local facility at 5001 U.S. Highway 30 – from about 19,000 square feet to about 38,000 square feet.

“Our decision to significantly expand the Fort Wayne delivery center reinforces our continuous commitment to contribute to the economic growth of the city and the state of Indiana,” said Vijay Reddy, chief operating officer for Intelenet. “This facility has played a key role in our operations since it was opened in 2014, and we are now in the process of expanding its infrastructure to meet increasing customer demand.

“As the world becomes more digitally connected, our Fort Wayne delivery center, along with more than 70 other centers we operate worldwide, are critical to providing the growing requirements of various industries in need of business process services,” Reddy said. “We envision that both Intelenet and the city of Fort Wayne will benefit greatly as we work closely together to continue to make this facility a shining example of an ongoing and highly productive partnership. We’re really happy with the quality of employees we’ve been able to hire here. The strategic plan is to eventually have 1,200 to 1,500 workers in Fort Wayne.”

Among the business services Intelenet offers across its spectrum of operations are financial and accounting services; travel, logistics and hospitality; health care records and documents management; human resources, and order-taking and fulfillment.

HOW TO APPLY: People interested in Intelenet jobs can visit intelenetjobs.com, a WorkOne Northeast career center, or call Intelenet’s recruiting line at (469) 729-6660.