Deputy chief demoted after road rage investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department deputy chief who was involved in an apparent road rage incident last November was demoted to the rank of captain Tuesday.

Derrick Westfield will be a captain in the southwest division effectively immediately, a police department spokesman told 15 Finds Out.

Westfield had been under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Internal Affairs body since November, when he was involved in what started as an apparent road rage incident that ended in a physical altercation with a minor in the driveway of a home in the 1500 block of Millenium Crossing. Westfield was off-duty and in his personal vehicle.

Earlier this month, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Westfield would not be criminally charged with the incident.

Police Chief Steve Reed reviewed the investigation done by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and by the prosecutor’s office and as a result decided to demote Westfield. There has not been a deputy chief named in his place yet nor is there a timeline to do so. Reed was not available for an interview Tuesday and is out of town the rest of the week.