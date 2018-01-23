Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Daniel Lynn Cobb.

He’s described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 156 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen on Monday, January 22 at 9:00 a.m. and was wearing an olive-colored hooded jacket, t-shirt, and jeans.

Cobb is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.