1/23 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger boys knocked of 1A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian in overtime while the South Side girls racked up win no. 18 on senior night to headline area hoops on Tuesday.

Hayden Smithey scored 21 to lead the Saints over the Braves. Trinity Clark added 15 while Lucas Lehrman and Matt Kochanski chipped in with 14 each. Dwenger improves to 8-6 overall while Blackhawk falls to 14-2.

Taniece Chapman netted 20 points to lead South Side over visiting Huntington North 72-57. Mikeba Jones added 15 for the Archers while Shamari Tyson and Shamari Jackson each netted 10. Rileigh Johnson led the Vikings with 21.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 66 BISHOP DWENGER 73 (F-OT)

BOYS: CANTERBURY 53 NORTHROP 64 (F)

BOYS: CONCORDIA 6- NEW HAVEN 70 (F)

BOYS: ADAMS CENTRAL 70 EASTBROOK 67 (F)

BOYS: ANGOLA 36 HERITAGE 23 (F)

BOYS: BELLMONT 39 MANCHESTER 57 (F)

BOYS: BETHANY CHRISTIAN 34 WAWASEE 45 (F)

BOYS: BLACKFORD 54 MISSISSINEWA 60 (F)

BOYS: BLUFFTON 57 WABASH 59 (F)

BOYS: DELAWARE CHRISTIAN 71 SMITH ACADEMY 74 (F)

BOYS: EDON (OHIO) 64 HAMILTON 48 (F)

BOYS: FREMONT 36 EASTSIDE 44 (F)

BOYS: GARRETT 61 WOODLAN 63 (F)

BOYS: NORWELL 57 NORTHFIELD 48 (F)

BOYS: PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 57 BRONSON (MICH.) 61 (F)

BOYS: WHITKO 60 SOUTHWOOD 81 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: HUNTINGTON NORTH 57 SOUTH SIDE 72 (F)

GIRLS: NOWRELL 59 BISHOP LUERS 46 (F)

GIRLS: BLACKFORD 13 ADAMS CENTRAL 59 (F)

GIRLS: CONCORD 54 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 26 (F)

GIRLS: EAST NOBLE 39 WEST NOBLE 45 (F)

GIRLS: EDON (OHIO) 54 HAMILTON 16 (F)

GIRLS: BISHOP DWENGER 53 LEO 43 (F)

GIRLS: NORTHROP 75 COLUMBIA CITY 52 (F)

GIRLS: SNIDER 40 DEKALB 51 (F)

GIRLS: GARRETT 30 FREMONT 25 (F)

GIRLS: HERITAGE 37 CANTERBURY 52 (F)

GIRLS: LAKEWOOD PARK 65 WAYNE 33 (F)

GIRLS: JAY COUNTY 50 RICHMOND 42 (F)

GIRLS: MARION 55 BLUFFTON 37 (F)

GIRLS: WAWASEE 33 TIPPECANOE VALLEY 46 (F)

GIRLS: WOODLAN 46 BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 37 (F)