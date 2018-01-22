Van crashes through bridge, hangs above river

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A van crashed through a single-lane bridge northeast of Leo early Monday and rescue crews pulled the driver to safety as it hung off the span.

Crews were called around 8 a.m. Monday to the Van Zile Road bridge over the St. Joseph River, just off S.R. 1 between Leo and Spencerville, on a report of a crash there. Responders arrived to find a white van crashed through the bridge rails, with its left front tire hanging off the bridge.

Officials said the driver was still in the van when crews arrived. She was pulled from the van through the passenger side door.

The woman was not hurt.

The driver – who has not been named – told investigators she lost control of the van as she approached the one-lane bridge. The roadway, which is a stone material, was icy at the time.

Officials said the van struck a vertical support beam, which kept the van from falling into the water below.

A tow truck was used to pull the van back onto the roadway. The woman eventually drove it away from the scene.

The crash left a gap in the bridge. It’s possible the span will be closed to traffic. The county highway department will make that determination.