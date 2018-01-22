Starship featuring Mickey Thomas to perform at Trine

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Trine University announced Monday that Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will play at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Friday, April 13.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. in Ryan Concert Hall, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$45 and will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at trine.edu/furth.

Mickey Thomas is best known for the soaring voice that propelled Starship through the ’80s and ’90s. With his soulful, compelling vocals, Thomas has established himself as one of rock music’s most recognizable stars.

Thomas made his mark in 1976 as lead vocalist on the mega-hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with The Elvin Bishop Band. In 1979, he joined Jefferson Starship as lead vocalist, after the departure of Grace Slick and Marty Balin.

Backed by the power of Thomas’ vocals, Jefferson Starship immediately scored a #1 hit with “Jane.” With this new sound and powerful new vocals, the group was renamed Starship and continued to record an amazing string of hits, including “No Way Out,” “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and the Oscar-nominated #1 hit, “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” from the movie “Mannequin.” Other top hits included “Find Your Way Back,” “Stranger,” “Laying It On The Line,” and “It’s Not Over Till It’s over,” which became Major League Baseball’s theme in 1987.

Every Starship album released since 1979 has gone gold, platinum, or multi-platinum. Thomas’ stellar voice and video charisma on Starship’s video classics such as “We Built This City” and “Sara” have become staples on MTV and VH1. Material covered in Starship’s live performance includes Thomas’ tenure with The Elvin Bishop Band and Starship, as well as songs from his two solo albums.

Starship features Jeff Adams on bass, John Roth on guitar, Phil Bennett on keyboard, Darrell Verdusco on drums and Stephanie Calvert on vocals.

For more information, visit trine.edu/furth.