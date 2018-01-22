Silver Alert declared for northern Indiana woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman from Granger, Indiana which is just north of South Bend.

The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Nancy Lee Loy, an 80-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday January 21, 2018 at 7:30 pm in Granger, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She was last seen driving a maroon 2009 Toyota Avalon with Purdue University plate PC2905.

If you have any information on Nancy Lee Loy, contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.