Semi overturns when driver tries to avoid car

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a semi was pinned in his cab Monday morning after his rig overturned on County Road 59 in DeKalb County.

Jeffrey A. Mathena, 52, of Napoleon, Ohio told an officer with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department that he had turned north on County Road 59 after leaving Steel Dynamics when he had to swerve to avoid hitting a southbound car. Mathena said he drove off the road and when he tried to drive back on the road, the trailer pulled the rig back in the ditch and it overturned.

He also told police he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He complained of pain and swelling in his right collarbone.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Butler Police Department, the Butler Fire Department, the Concord Fire Department, the Spencerville Fire Department, DeKalb EMS and Parkers’ Wrecking Service.