Purdue stays at no. 3 in new A.P. poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Villanova (63) 18-1 1623 1
2. Virginia (1) 18-1 1537 2
3. Purdue (1) 19-2 1499 3
4. Duke 17-2 1439 5
5. Kansas 16-3 1338 10
6. Michigan St. 17-3 1243 9
7. West Virginia 16-3 1217 6
8. Xavier 18-3 1180 11
9. Cincinnati 17-2 1087 12
10. North Carolina 16-4 1014 15
11. Arizona 16-4 974 14
12. Oklahoma 14-4 917 4
13. Ohio St. 17-4 787 22
14. Texas Tech 15-4 763 8
15. Gonzaga 17-4 610 13
16. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 19-2 571 —
17. Wichita St. 15-4 547 7
18. Clemson 16-3 474 20
19. Auburn 17-2 470 17
20. Florida 14-5 366 —
21. Arizona St. 15-4 353 16
22. Tennessee 13-5 260 21
23. Nevada 18-3 190 —
24. Rhode Island 15-3 189 —
25. Michigan 17-5 123 23
Others receiving votes: Miami 83, Louisville 81, TCU 45, Kentucky 38, Kansas St. 35, Seton Hall 25, Creighton 20, Florida St. 14, Houston 5, New Mexico St. 4, Boise St. 2, Providence 2.
AP-WF-01-22-18 1827GMT
