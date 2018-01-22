Plan commission approves new downtown hotel

Related Coverage Hampton Inn to rise in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new hotel is coming to downtown Fort Wayne near Parkview Field.

At a meeting Monday, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve plans to build a new Hampton Inn and Suites. It’ll be seven stories tall, with retail on the ground floor and a rooftop bar overlooking the baseball field.

City officials announced plans for the new hotel in September.

It’s one of two new hotels planned for downtown. The other is a boutique hotel planned for Main and Harrison Streets.