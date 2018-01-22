Plan commission approves new downtown hotel

A rendering of a Hampton Inn & Suites that will be built in downtown Fort Wayne is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)  A new hotel is coming to downtown Fort Wayne near Parkview Field.

At a meeting Monday, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve plans to build a new Hampton Inn and Suites. It’ll be seven stories tall, with retail on the ground floor and a rooftop bar overlooking the baseball field.

City officials announced plans for the new hotel in September.

It’s one of two new hotels planned for downtown. The other is a boutique hotel planned for Main and Harrison Streets.

