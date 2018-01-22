One killed in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said one person died in a crash Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers got a call a little after 4:00 p.m. about a crash near the intersection of County Roads 200 South and 200 East.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Berne Police Department, Monroe Fire Department, Adams County EMS, and Lutheran Air responded to the scene. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t released the driver’s identity or determined what caused the crash.