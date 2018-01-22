Morgan leads Indiana over Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Juwan Morgan scored 10 of his 25 points during Indiana’s decisive late run Monday night, leading the Hoosiers to a 71-68 victory over Maryland.

Robert Johnson had 12 points and eight rebounds as the Hoosiers (12-8, 5-3 Big Ten) closed out the game on a 14-6 spurt to win their fourth straight at home.

Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points and Kevin Huerter finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (15-7, 4-5), who haven’t won a conference road game since Dec. 3.

Both had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but Cowan’s 3-pointer bounced high off the rim with six seconds left and, after Indiana’s Zach McRoberts missed two free throws, Huerter’s half-court heave hit nothing but air.

Maryland’s offense struggled early and late and eventually, it proved costly.

After going more than 6 1/2 minutes without a basket in the second half, the Terrapins used a 9-0 run to charge back and take a 62-57 lead with 4:53 left.

But Indiana scored seven straight and retook a 64-62 lead on Johnson’s layup with 3:18 left.

Maryland never led again.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Coach Mark Turgeon knows the road is a tough place to find consistency. And if the Terrapins want to make a late-season push, that’s what they must do. They’ve now lost four straight conference road games since beating Illinois — and this one was within their grasp.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have improved steadily this season, and Monday’s game was another example of how far they’ve come. At times, the Hoosiers’ defense confused Maryland. And when the Terrapins started making 3s, the Hoosiers had an answer each time. That hasn’t always happened this season.

KEY STATS

Maryland: Freshman Bruno Fernando did not the play the final 15 minutes after appearing to hurt his lower right leg or right ankle. … The Terrapins were 4 of 13 on 3-pointers in the second half after starting 5 of 10. … Maryland outscored Indiana 16-2 on second-chance points, 26-10 in bench points and outrebounded the Hoosiers 39-28.

Indiana: Morgan missed the final 22 minutes of Friday night’s game with an injured right ankle and the Hoosiers weren’t sure until Monday whether he would play. He finished with five rebounds and four assists, too. … Justin Smith had 12 points. … The Hoosiers had 10 steals and were 9 of 16 at the free throw line. … Indiana was 6 of 18 on 3s and forced 18 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts No. 6 Michigan State on Sunday.

Indiana: Travels to Illinois on Wednesday.

Advertisement