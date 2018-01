MISSISSAUGA, Ontario – DeQuan Jones scored a career-high 29 points but the Mad Ants fell to the Raptors 905 113-95 on Monday night.

Walter Lemon Jr. added 22 points in front a sparse crowd of 1,114 people.

The Ants shot 40 percent for the game while the Raptors 905 connected on 52 percent of their shots from the floor.

The Mad Ants will be back in action on Wednesday night when they travel to the Windy City Bulls.