Flashbacks reopening in Spring at new location

Related Coverage Flashback on the Landing and Early Birds to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Weeks after being closed, the owner of Flashback at the Landing will reopen the club. Todd Smith made the announcement on Facebook Monday morning that Flashback Live will be coming in the Spring.

Both Flashback on the Landing and Early Birds closed on January 6th. Smith said the club will be opened in the Early Birds Building on Wells Street.

Flashbacks was known for playing music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and today. Early Birds focused on giving visitors a VIP experience. Smith said closing the two places was not a financial decision but says the City purchased the building at the Landing.

“The concept is going to be flashbacks along with live entertainment so we are going to be doing a little bit of both,” Smith said. “We’ve talked about doing a karaoke night, doing a trivia night, offering food and having the same style.”

Smith also owns Mitchell’s Sports and Neighborhood Grill on West Jefferson. He hopes to open Flashback Live around April 1.