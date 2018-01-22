EMT killed in Miami County ambulance crash

PERU, Ind. (WANE) An EMT was killed Monday morning after the driver of an ambulance he was riding in ran a red light and crashed into a car in Miami County according to Indiana State Police.

According to preliminary results of an investigation by a trooper on the scene, Christine Wesner, 26, of Wyatt was driving the ambulance south on U.S. 31 when she approached a red light at the intersection with State Road 218. It’s believe Wesner had fallen asleep.

The ambulance struck a Dodge Dart that was attempting to turn north onto U.S. 31 from State Road 218. The impact of the crash caused the ambulance to roll on its side. Emergency Medical Technician Mousa Chaban, 32, of Mishawaka was partially ejected from the ambulance and was killed. A five-month-old patient and the patient’s mother were also in the ambulance, however they were not injured.

The driver of the car and a passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Wesner was not injured in the crash and neither alcohol or narcotics are suspected of having a role in the crash.

Wesner and Chaban were working for Tri-County Ambulance Service based in Wakarusa, Indiana. They were transporting the five month old from a South Bend hospital to a hospital in Indianapolis.