Cop a Story is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – For the last seven years a group of local writers has come together to share original stories and discuss social issues. The group is called Cop a Story. “It’s writing to discover,” said group leader Craig Nix. “Writing about what we don’t know in order to learn about something or to engage that topic.”

“It feeds my soul,” said long time member Robin Brennan-Perez. “There is so much that the writers contribute to each other.” Cop a Story started out as a group of local writers who wanted to have a fun writing club on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. “We came together initially so writers in the 46807 zip code could meet periodically and share our work,” said Nix. The group has evolved into a club whose writings have become public readings that address a number of social issues.

“From politics to human interaction to sorrow, we just cover the gamut.” said Brennan-Perez. The “COP in Cop a Story, stands for character, object and place. “It gives us a chance to have a beginning for the writings,” said Brennan-Perez..

Perez and Nix often read stories to the group. Nix has written short stories about a number of different topics including gender perceptions. “That’s been in the news lately,” said Nix. “I wrote a story that I read to the group so we could have a conversation about where men and women fit in society and the expectations on them. How they go about communicating comes back to story writing and communication is ultimately what we’re doing when we tell stories.”

Cop a Story meets once a month and averages about 15 people each session. A few are published authors but anyone can attend. There is no cost for membership and no books to purchase, just a willingness to learn from each other, sharing original personal stories that encourage open lines of communication.

“Pulling together this group of people has been so powerful, cathartic for all of us in our own different ways and our own different lives allowing us to heal, grow and change,” said Brennan-Perez.. Cop a Story meets the last Saturday of every month at 4:30 p.m. Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits at 1915 South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.