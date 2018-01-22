Cardinals hire Wilks as head coach

PHOENIX (AP) — Steve Wilks is the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals announced Monday that the 48-year-old Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator had agreed to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth.
Wilks spent one season as coordinator in Carolina, his 12th year as an NFL assistant. Wilks spent five seasons as Panthers secondary coach before his promotion a year ago.
Wilks replaces Bruce Arians, who retired after five seasons and compiled a franchise-record 50 victories.
Wilks was in Arizona for a second interview last week. He also coached for 11 years at the collegiate level, including a one-year stint as head coach at Savannah State in 1999.
The Cardinals planned to introduce Wilks as coach at a news conference Tuesday at team headquarters.
Former Saint Francis player & assistant coach James Bettcher was reportedly the first candidate to interview for Arizona’s head coaching job. He recently wrapped up his third season as Arizona’s defensive coordinator.
