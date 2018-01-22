Bill to require cursive writing passes Indiana Senate

Related Coverage Lawmaker wants to make cursive writing instruction mandatory

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A measure that would require Indiana schools to teach cursive writing to students has passed a hurdle in the Indiana Statehouse.

The full Indiana Senate on Monday approved Senate Bill 8, which would require each Indiana school corporation, charter school and accredited nonpublic elementary school to include cursive writing in their curriculum. The bill, authored by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) passed with a vote of 38 to 11.

“Cursive writing was not made a Common Core standard in the past, so many schools stopped teaching the skill,” said Leising. “Now, we are starting to see the effects. For example, some teenagers are unable to sign their name to validate their driver’s license or sign agreements. It’s a simple, yet necessary skill we still use in society today, and it needs to be a part of our children’s educational foundation.”

Leising has authored similar bills the last six years. Each time, though, the measures fell flat in the House.

To support her cause, Leising co-authored a senate enrolled act last year that required the Indiana Department of Education to conduct a voluntary survey asking Indiana elementary and secondary school teachers, principals, superintendents and members of governing bodies whether they support mandating cursive writing in schools. That study found 70 percent supported a cursive writing requirement.

Twenty percent of Indiana schools currently teach cursive.

Senate Bill 8 moves on to the Indiana House for consideration. It must be passed by the House Education Committee, then passed by the full Indiana House before it would go on to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb for final approval.