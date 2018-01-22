Anti-abortion activists march on Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) “Unborn babies have a right to life.”

That’s the message hundreds of people shared as they took to the street in downtown Indianapolis Monday afternoon, marching and rallying against abortion, at the Statehouse.

Earlier Monday afternoon, the south lawn steps of the Statehouse were full of people.

They marched holding signs that read “Choose Life.” Will Beardmore was part of the crowd. He drove from Lafayette.

“If a fetus is a living human being, then that’s murder to kill that fetus, under any circumstances,” said Beardmore.

Monday’s Indianapolis march and rally came as anti-abortion rallies were held in Washington, DC and cities across the nation in recent days. The marches protest the United States Supreme Court’s Roe Vs. Wade decision from 1973, 45 years ago.

Marc Tuttle, president of Right to Life Indianapolis, said: “We can do better for the unborn babies than abortion. Forty-five years has left a track road of devastated lives, of tears, of heartbreak. We are marching to say ‘No More.'”

Some of those marchers held signs saying “De-fund Planned Parenthood.”

Christie Gillespie, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, said the agency remains focused on women’s health.

“Abortions are going to be performed whether they’re legal or not. We’re most concerned about women’s health. We believe abortions should be safe, and done by quality medical professionals and should remain legal,” Gillespie explained.

Gillespie said their services are vital to Hoosier women.

“We prevent unintended pregnancies,” Gillespie explained. “If you’re preventing unintended pregnancies, the abortion rate will decrease, and we’re very proud of that.”

Even so, some women who marched and rallied Monday, like Monica Siefkef of Bloomington, said they believe abortion shouldn’t be an option.

“Hoping and praying that one day soon there will be legal protection for the unborn,” said Siefkef.

There is a “protection of life” bill in the Indiana House right now. It’s State House Bill 1097, authored by State Representative Curt Nisly. At last check Monday evening, the bill was referred to committee more than a week ago.