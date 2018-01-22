1/22 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Pike (13) 20-1 139 2
2. Carmel (1) 20-2 127 1
3. Castle 19-0 103 3
4. Homestead 18-2 73 4
5. Lawrence North 18-4 69 7
6. Penn 20-1 51 8
7. Indpls N. Central 18-5 45 5
8. Jeffersonville 16-4 44 9
9. North Harrison 18-2 33 6
10. Hamilton Southeastern 15-6 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville, Bedford North Lawrence, Northridge, Lafayette Jefferson, Chesterton, Brownsburg, Lake Central, Ben Davis, East Chicago Central, Fort Wayne South.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (12) 22-1 120 1
2. Greensburg 17-3 90 2
3. Fairfield 17-2 76 3
4. Salem 18-4 66 4
5. Owen Valley 18-3 58 5
6. Angola 20-3 53 6
7. Tippecanoe Valley 17-3 42 7
8. Vincennes Lincoln 17-3 34 8
(tie) Danville 18-4 34 9
10. Hamilton Hts. 15-6 24 10
Others receiving votes: Fort Wayne Concordia, Norwell, Beech Grove, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Bellmont, Benton Central, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, West Noble, Lawrenceburg, Evansville Memorial.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Hill (2) 18-2 65 1
2. Eastern (Pekin) (3) 17-3 60 T3
3. S. Ripley (1) 18-2 55 2
4. Monroe Central (1) 20-0 50 T3
5. N. Judson 16-2 39 6
6. Winchester 19-2 36 5
7. Paoli 17-4 24 8
8. Triton Central 17-3 23 7
9. N. Knox 17-4 9 T9
10. Central Noble 15-5 6 T9
(tie) Crawford County 12-7 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Linton-Stockton, Frankton, Providence, Covenant Christian, Rochester.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. MC Marquette (10) 17-2 109 1
2. Vincennes Rivet (1) 19-2 102 3
3. Indpls Tindley 17-3 82 2
4. Jac-Cen-Del 16-3 79 4
5. Loogootee 16-2 53 6
6. S. Central (Elizabeth) 13-5 48 5
7. Northfield 16-5 43 7
8. Trinity Lutheran 17-4 35 8
9. Tri 16-4 27 9
10. W. Washington 14-7 9 10
Others receiving votes: Morgan Township, Bethesda Christian, Northeast Dubois, North Vermillion, Randolph Southern, North White, Oregon-Davis.