Warren community raises thousands at firefighter benefit concert

WARREN, Ind. (WANE) – After a fire destroyed a historic building in downtown Warren, the community thanked firefighters today with a benefit concert. Last month’s fire was so large, volunteers from around 10 fire departments in three different countries were called to help. The Warren community knew a big thank you was in order.

Just a block away from the where the bike shop went down in flames on December 22, the Pulse Opera House held the concert for the brave firefighters with almost 20 performers.

“We just wanted to show our thanks to everything that the firefighters do for us because you never really see what they do until they’re this close and you see them in action and it was just an interesting thing to see and we want to show them our appreciation,” said performer Gillian Lintz.

Warren’s firefighters took it all in humbly, pleased to be appreciated.

“We don’t ask for anything,” said Warren volunteer firefighter Shane Eltzroth. “We do it because we want to do it, but for them to come together it shows what this community’s about and they come to us to appreciate and show their respect and it was really nice for them to do that.”

The benefit’s organizers say their still counting the money raised, but they’re over $7,000 at this point.