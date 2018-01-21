Sheriff: Man stabbed 3 times during fight on railroad tracks, suspect arrested

ST. JOE, Ind. (WANE) – A Saint Joe man is facing a felony aggravated battery charge after police said he stabbed a man several times.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said they were called to a home the 100 block of 3rd Street in Saint Joe around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

At the home police said they were told Richard Logan was being taken in a private vehicle by a family member to an Auburn hospital after being stabbed several times.

Police were told by a person at the home that Larry Leslie stabbed Logan. Police then went to Leslie’s home in the 300 block of Mill Street. Leslie arrived in a vehicle at the same time police arrived. The driver with Leslie was questioned by police who told them he was at his home when Leslie showed up and said he stabbed Logan in the chest. The driver told police he was taking Leslie back to his home to call police.

A witness told police that he saw Logan and Leslie meet on the railroad tracks in Saint Joe and start fighting. During the fight the witness said Leslie pulled a knife from his cloths and stab Logan in the stomach and neck before Logan fell to the ground.

Police have not said what Logan and Leslie were fighting about.

After Logan was taken to the hospital he was then transported to a Fort Wayne hospital by ambulance where he was last listed in “stable” condition. Police confirmed that Logan was in fact stabbed twice in the stomach and suffered a laceration to his neck.

Leslie has been initially charged with a felony count of aggravated battery. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.